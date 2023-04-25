President Donald Trump speaks during the first day of the Republican National Convention Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (Travis Dove/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

(NewsNation) — The 2024 presidential election is still yet to come, and campaigns are already ramping up, with current President Joe Biden announcing his run for reelection Tuesday — and the Republican National Committee putting out a new ad made with artificial intelligence slamming the commander-in-chief.

Axios reported the ad is the first time the RNC has produced a video that is 100% AI, meaning it uses software with images meant to look and feel real to voters, even if they are not.

In the video, it asks what would happen if Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris get re-elected — and then proceeds to show AI-generated images of economic turmoil, crime and domestic and international crises.

“Biden is so out-of-touch that after creating crisis after crisis, he thinks he deserves another four years,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement. “American families will be worse off. Republicans are united to beat Biden and Americans are counting down the days until they can send Biden packing.”

Sam Cornale, executive director of the Democratic National Committee, criticized the ad in a Twitter post responding to Axios’ story.

“When your operative class has been decimated, and you’re following MAGA Republicans off a cliff, I suppose you have no choice but to ask AI to help,” he said.

Biden’s own three-minute video announcing his plans to run again for office included the same messages of his campaign four years ago, according to the Associated Press.

Saying the country remains “in a “battle for the soul of America,” Biden said the nation now faces the question of “whether, in the year ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom, more rights or fewer.”

“There is no time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection. Because I know America. I know we’re good and decent people. I know we’re still a country that believes in honesty and respect and treating each other with dignity,” Biden said in the video titled “Freedom.”

This ad didn’t name Trump specifically, though it had pictures of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, where a mob of the former president’s supporters rioted over the election results showing Biden won the 2020 election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.