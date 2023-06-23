Republicans target evangelical voters at national conference

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Faith and Freedom Coalition’s annual conference has commanded the attention of nearly every Republican with their eye on the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Speakers included former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Christie was met with some opposition as he used his time on stage to slam Trump in the wake of several other criticisms the former governor has voiced against the former president in recent weeks.

Highly anticipated speaker Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis received a standing ovation when he wrapped up Friday’s morning session in Washington, D.C. He emphasized his somewhat contentious stance on Disney, a battle some Republicans have criticized as a challenge to Florida’s largest job creator.

“A lot of these Republicans are siding with Disney and they’re attacking me,” DeSantis said as the crowd booed. “And here’s what I will say: We oppose the sexualization of children. We will do battle with anybody who seeks to rob our children of their innocence. And on those principles, there will be no compromise.”

Pence also addressed an issue several Republicans have shied away from when he doubled down on his support for a 15-week national ban on abortion.

The timing of the event remains notable, with Saturday marking the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year.

In the previous presidential election, evangelical voters they made up less than 15% of the population but over a quarter of the overall electorate vote.

As a result, some candidates have already begun their pitches to the nation’s faith-based voters.

NewsNation digital reporter Katie Smith contributed to this report.