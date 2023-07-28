RFK Jr: Biden administration rejected my Secret Service request

FILE – Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, is running for president. Kennedy, a Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday, April 6, 2023, with the Federal Election Commission.

(NewsNation) — Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says the Biden administration has denied his request for Secret Service protection.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Kennedy said the denial came after a lengthy delay.

“Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14-days,” Kennedy wrote. “After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request.”

The White House hopeful invoked the assassination of his father, Robert F. Kennedy, who was killed on the presidential campaign trail in 1968. Major presidential candidates and their spouses began receiving protection after his death.

“Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me,” he wrote.

Kennedy said he received a message from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that read, “I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time.”

NewsNation has reached out to DHS for comment but has not heard back.

Under federal law, the Secret Service is authorized to protect “major presidential and vice presidential candidates and their spouses within 120 days of a general presidential election.” The DHS Secretary determines who meets that threshold after consulting with an advisory committee.

The advisory committee is comprised of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the minority leader of the House of Representatives, the majority and minority leaders of the Senate, and one additional member selected by the other members of the committee.

According to the law enforcement agency’s website, the Secret Service has no role in determining who is considered a “major candidate.”

The 2024 presidential election is still over 15 months away.

Kennedy said his campaign’s request included a 67-page report from the “world’s leading protection firm” that detailed “unique and well established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats.”

Less than five years before his father was killed, Kennedy’s uncle, President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated in Dallas.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated.