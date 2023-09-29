Report: RFK Jr. to announce independent 2024 run

(NewsNation) — Current Democratic candidate for president Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly gearing up to relaunch his candidacy as a third-party run for the White House, according to Mediaite.

RFK Jr. is expected to make the announcement Oct. 9 in Pennsylvania.

RFK’s ideas haven’t always resonated with Democratic voters. His position on gun control runs contrary to many in the party, and his anti-vaccination views are also opposed by many on the left. He’s also opposed U.S. aid to Ukraine, something some Republicans have opposed.

Kennedy has additionally been accused of making racist and antisemitic remarks and promoting online conspiracy theories. He has denied those accusations.

President Joe Biden holds a commanding lead over his Democratic rivals in the 2024 presidential primaries. An August poll from Emerson College finds Biden has the backing of 61% of likely Democratic voters, with Kennedy at 12% and Marianne Williamson in third place with 4%. Undecided voters account for 23%. The poll’s margin of error is 3 percentage points.