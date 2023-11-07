RFK Jr. leads Trump, Biden among voters under 45: Poll

(NewsNation) — A new poll revealed that among voters under 45, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leads former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in six key battleground states.

Kennedy Jr. leads with 34% support, while Biden has 30% and Trump trails at 29%, among the youngest voters (aged 18-29), according to the New York Times/Siena poll.

Among voters under 45, Kennedy Jr. secured 31%, narrowly ahead of Trump and Biden, who each have 30%.

Overall, Kennedy Jr. garnered 24% of the vote in the battleground states. Trump leads with 35%, while Biden is at 33%.

These results come hot on the heels of a Quinnipiac poll showing Kennedy Jr. with 22% of the nationwide vote, trailing Biden at 39% and Trump at 36%.

The data indicates Kennedy Jr. is a serious contender in the 2024 presidential race.

In an interview on NewsNation’s “Dan Abrams Live,” conservative commentator John Ziegler argued that Kennedy Jr.’s appeal lies in his anti-establishment image, particularly among younger voters who are increasingly disillusioned with the political establishment.

Kennedy Jr.’s status as a vaccine skeptic has drawn the support of those who mistrust the current establishment.

Dan Abrams argued that Kennedy Jr.’s rising popularity is largely buoyed by the iconic Kennedy name.

This development adds a layer of intrigue to the 2024 presidential race, as Kennedy Jr. emerges as a wild-card candidate who could potentially reshape the electoral landscape.