RNC leadership questioned after election losses

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Some are questioning the direction and leadership of the Republican Party following Tuesday night’s election results in which the GOP suffered several defeats.

Some political commentators have blamed Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel for the GOP’s disappointing losses in Kentucky and Virginia. Madison Gilbert, the national spokesperson for the RNC, said the events of Tuesday weren’t McDaniel’s fault.

“You know, people are running big mouths across the country, saying that this was the national party’s fault or Ronna’s fault. Chairwoman McDaniel had nothing to do with that. And that simply is not the case,” Gilbert told NewsNation.

Gilbert also doesn’t believe the Democrats’ surprising Tuesday showing is a testament to President Joe Biden’s popularity.

“(Voters are) looking for an alternative,” said Gilbert. “Again, not all of them are ready to vote for a Republican; many of them have never voted for a Republican before. But they are actively listening and looking for other options.”

Biden and his allies were feeling enthusiastic following Tuesday’s election night results.

“Across the country tonight, democracy won and MAGA lost. Voters vote. Polls don’t. Now let’s go win next year,” read one post from Biden’s campaign account on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

But Biden is still being dogged by questions about his electoral strength heading into a possible rematch with former President Trump. Just hours before the election results trickled in, a CNN poll was released showing Trump leading Biden 49% to 45% among registered voters. A New York Times and Siena College poll released Monday showed Trump leading Biden in the critical swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

NewsNation affiliate The Hill contributed to this report.