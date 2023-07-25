Romney: GOP donors must narrow field to defeat Trump

FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. He’s been indicted twice. Found liable for sexual abuse. And is viewed unfavorably by more than a third of his party. But six months before Republican voters begin to cast their ballots in the 2024 primary, Trump remains the GOP race’s dominant front-runner. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(NewsNation) — Sen. Mitt Romney is calling on Republican donors to hold 2024 primary candidates accountable for dropping out of the race when it becomes clear they have no chance to succeed.

Romney made the plea in an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal as the crowded field of presidential hopefuls continues to forge ahead. Former President Donald Trump continues to lead the field, a position that becomes stronger as other candidates split the vote between them.

With Trump facing multiple indictments and the possibility of more legal troubles to come, some Republicans fear a rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden will lead to another Republican loss. Voters, too, are less than enthusiastic about the process, with NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ polling suggesting nearly half would consider a third-party candidate if faced with a repeat of the 2020 ballot.

With super PACs and big-money donors throwing money behind candidates who may not have a realistic shot at clinching the nomination, Romney called on those donors to demand candidates pledge to drop out when needed.

The strategy has echoes of the 2020 Democratic primary, when candidates ceded the field to Biden in a united effort to defeat Trump. The move avoided a repeat of 2016’s protracted and divisive primary, which left nominee Hillary Clinton struggling to rally support ahead of the general election.

Currently, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seen as Trump’s main competitor, though polling has him trailing behind Trump by a fair bit. But nearly a dozen other candidates are hitting the campaign trail, whether they are seriously hoping for a shot at the White House or simply attempting to boost their own reputations. On the Democratic side, Biden faces challenges from Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.