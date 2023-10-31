DeSantis wearing lifts in boots? Governor denies internet rumors

(NewsNation) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is squashing internet speculation he’s boosting his height on the campaign trail.

Videos circulating in recent weeks on social media have analyzed DeSantis’ boots and mclaimedthat the Republican governor is wearing lifts. The videos point to sometimes oddly-shaped toes of the boots as well as DeSantis’ gait when he wears them.

DeSantis denied the accusations in an interview Monday on the “PBD Podcast” hosted by Patrick Bet-David.

“Those are just standard, off-the-rack Lucchese boots,” DeSantis said.

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign quickly jumped on the controversy, saying in a statement Tuesday that DeSantis’ explanation was “implausible” and that “#BOOTGATE” would be the “KISS OF DEATH” for DeSantis.

The internet rumors gained traction Tuesday when Politico Magazine published a piece featuring three shoemakers who all agree DeSantis is likely wearing height boosters.

The DeSantis campaign said in a statement to the news outlet that “the governor doesn’t pad his boots.”

Marc Lotter, a former special assistant to Trump, summarized the current state of the GOP race Tuesday on “The Hill on NewsNation” by saying, “Who would have thought the primary battle for a distant second place would be who wears higher heels: Nikki Haley or Ron DeSantis?”

Trump remains the front-runner in national polling averages at 59%, according to RealClearPolitics, with DeSantis in a distant second at 12%. Haley, a former governor and U.N. ambassador, is polling in third at 8%.