Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific territory
Top Stories
NOAA releases summer weather predictions
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
Video Icon
Video
These US regions are at risk of blackouts this summer
Video Icon
Video
Why does thunder have different sounds?
Video Icon
Video
'Potentially significant' El Niño to begin by summer
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Early Morning
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
DeSantis’ former baseball coach ‘could not be prouder of him’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his candidacy for president
He played on the Yale baseball team for four years
DeSantis' former coach said the GOP hopeful is "exactly what we need"
Tyler Wornell
Updated:
May 24, 2023 / 06:41 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Kohberger’s parents called to testify in front of grand jury
Video Icon
Video
Sharks bite two swimmers in Florida Keys in two days
Video Icon
Video
Singer Tina Turner dead at 83
Video Icon
Video
New bipartisan bill gives legal status to immigrants in US
Video Icon
Video
Vallow grandparents: We want to bring the children home
Video Icon
Video
Sons of El Chapo 'just as vicious,' says former DEA official