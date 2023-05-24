DeSantis’ former baseball coach ‘could not be prouder of him’

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his candidacy for president
  • He played on the Yale baseball team for four years
  • DeSantis' former coach said the GOP hopeful is "exactly what we need"

Updated:
2024 Election

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Group Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation