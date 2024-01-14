Rubio throws support behind Trump in 2024 in snub to DeSantis

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Sunday threw his support behind former President Trump, effectively snubbing his state’s own governor, Ron DeSantis, for 2024.

In a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Rubio railed against the Biden administration’s record, arguing Trump’s “extraordinary actions” are needed to “fix the disaster” of the country.

“When Trump was in [the White House] I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us,” Rubio wrote in a post on X.

“I support Trump because that kind of leadership is the ONLY way we will get the extraordinary actions needed to fix the disaster Biden has created. It’s time to get on with the work of beating Biden & saving America!” he continued.

Rubio ran against Trump in 2016, a contest that at times became contentious. The senator dropped out after losing the Florida primary.

Rubio’s endorsement means that both Florida senators are choosing Trump over their home state’s governor following the Trump endorsement by Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who endorsed Trump last November after promising to stay out of the race.

In Florida, Trump maintains a significant lead over his GOP rivals including DeSantis. A polling index from The Hill and Decision Desk HQ shows Trump with a 42.1 percentage point lead over DeSantis: 61 percent to 18.8 percent. The Republican primary in the Sunshine State will take place on March 19.

Rubio’s endorsement comes one day ahead of the Iowa caucuses, and just hours after North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who also ran against Trump in 2024, endorsed the former president at a rally in the Hawkeye State.

The Hill and Decision Desk HQ’s polling aggregation shows Trump with a 34.9 point lead over his closest challenger, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in Iowa. DeSantis has fallen close behind Haley in the Hawkeye State, garnering about 15.5 percent support, compared with Haley’s 17.9 percent. Trump has a backing of about 52.8 percent.

DeSantis and Haley on Sunday both expressed confidence ahead of the Iowa caucuses while making the rounds on Sunday morning political shows, despite the series of polling showing them far behind the former president.

Updated at 5:37 pm.