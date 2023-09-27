Second debate ‘additional opportunity’ to share GOP vision: RNC

(NewsNation) — Seven Republican candidates will take the stage at the second GOP presidential primary debate for the 2024 election, hoping to create competition for the front-runner, former President Donald Trump, who will be visiting union workers in Michigan.

“It’s just one additional opportunity for us as Republicans to share that contrasting vision of what the Republican Party has to offer to voters,” said RNC spokesperson Madison Gesiotto Gilbert.

Gesiotto Gilbert joined “NewsNation Now” to discuss what may come out of the debate, saying attacks on President Joe Biden will likely feature.

“We’ll see if they talk more about President [Trump] or more about Joe Biden. But at the end of the day, the reality is Joe Biden has been a failure on every single front. It’s not just the economy. It’s not just the border. You talk about education. You talk about any issue,” Gesiotto Gilbert said.

The candidates on stage will be Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

As his Republican rivals make final preparations for their second primary debate, Trump is on his way to Michigan to speak to current and retired autoworkers in the midst of a strike.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.