Shooting, storm give DeSantis a chance to govern on national stage

(NewsNation) — Instead of answering the questions of South Carolina voters or mingling with voters at a barbecue hosted by Rep. Jeff Duncan, presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is wearing his governor’s hat.

He is overseeing the state’s preparations for a major hurricane set to make landfall Wednesday while also dealing with the aftermath of a tragic racially motivated shooting in which three Black people were killed.

He held a news conference Monday morning — the second day in a row — in the state’s emergency operations center to talk about the storm and urged those potentially in the path to prepare.

Flanked by state emergency officials, he repeatedly urged residents to be ready for probable electricity losses and issues with gasoline shipments. Additionally, he announced he’s activating 2,500 National Guardsmen.

“This is going to be a major impact, and Floridians should expect this is going to be a category three-plus hurricane. So please plan accordingly,” he said.

The hurricane allows DeSantis and the man he hopes to face in the general election — President Joe Biden — to put politics aside for the moment, according to the White House.

On Monday morning, Biden informed DeSantis he approved an emergency declaration for the state. The president also expressed his commitment to supporting the people of Jacksonville following Sunday’s shooting.

Both of these crises present the governor with political opportunities as well as challenges.

“DeSantis’ candidacy has been balanced on his executive record in Florida. That’s where he was able to emerge as a national figure. So the work he does there and the leadership he demonstrates is transferrable to the campaign trail if the teams in Iowa and New Hampshire and South Carolina showcase it properly,” former Mitt Romney campaign spokesman Kevin Madden said. “Doing your job and demonstrating competence while voters are shaping their opinion about you should be an asset, not an obstacle.”

Before leaving the Iowa campaign trail Saturday to return to Tallahassee, DeSantis found himself having to deal with both emergencies and made sure the public knew he was on the job.

He recorded a video message calling the assailant in the shooting in Jacksonville “a scumbag” based on manifestos that suggested the attack was racially motivated. Two shoppers and one store employee were killed by a white man because of their race, law enforcement said.

While campaigning Saturday, he also dealt with the strengthening hurricane declaring a state of emergency for 33 counties.

On Sunday, DeSantis was in full force again addressing both events. During a midday news conference urging vigilance as the hurricane gained strength, he repeated his denunciation of the shooting, again calling the assailant a “scumbag.”

“Perpetrating violence of this kind is unacceptable and targeting people because of their race has no place in the state of Florida,” he said.

In the evening, he traveled to Jacksonville to attend a prayer vigil to remember the shooting victims. That appearance, however, did not come without controversy when he was booed by some of the attendees as he spoke.

Monday morning he announced $1 million was being donated to boost security at the historically Black Edward Waters University, which is near the shooting site. Law enforcement has said the gunman first tried to enter the university grounds but was turned away.

Asked during that Sunday news conference whether he would be in Florida this week, DeSantis answered, “I’m here. I’m here.” He added “We’re locked in on this. We’re going to get the job done. This is important. So people can rest assured.”

As he answered questions Monday, he had this message: “We have a responsibility as Americans to come together and protect people. I will continue to do that.”