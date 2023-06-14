Could a third-party candidate win the 2024 election?

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Could a third-party candidate have a shot in the 2024 election?

One group thinks it can happen, but only if former President Donald Trump remains in the game.

The bipartisan group No Labels said it’s trying to find a moderate third-party candidate to throw its support behind. The group has been working to qualify a new party as a third option for voters.

The effort comes as a 2024 rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump appears more likely.

A NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released last week found that 49% of respondents said they were somewhat or very likely to consider voting for a third-party candidate in 2024 if Trump and Biden were the nominees.

Cornel West, a progressive activist and social critic, became the first relatively well-known third-party candidate to enter the race.

West has used his candidacy to directly address frustrations over both Trump and Biden.

“Neither political party wants to tell the truth about Wall Street, about Ukraine, about the Pentagon, about Big Tech,” West said in his launch video.

However, No Labels has yet to publicly float any candidates, maintaining that their priority is to get on the ballot in all 50 states.

Currently, the group has accomplished this in Arizona, Alaska, Colorado and Oregon.

But both sides of the aisle have raised concerns about these moves.

While West’s chances of being elected president are slim, his candidacy, like past third-party bids, could impact the results of the election.

Some Democrats have said a third party in 2024 will likely take votes away from Biden’s potential reelection.

Groups like Third Way and the Lincoln Project, a group critical of the state of the GOP under Trump, have come out strongly against the prospect of a third-party candidate. The groups have taken aim at No Labels in particular.

“It is a guaranteed spoiler and the risk is all on the Democratic side,” said Jim Kessler, executive vice president for policy at Third Way. “It’s notable that Democrats are concerned about No Label’s third-party bid and no Republican is concerned, at least no Republican who is a Trump partisan or would support another Republican nominee. All of that concern is on the Democratic side.”

Despite the controversy, the group has well-known backers from both sides of the aisle— including former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, and civil rights leader Ben Chavis, who both serve as national co-chairmen. Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., is the group’s founding chairman. Former Rep. Joe Cunningham, D-S.C., has also spoken out in support of the group.

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who has a 12-year relationship with the group, has often been floated as a potential pick to lead the group’s unity ticket. Manchin has not ruled out a 2024 presidential run.

The Hill and Devan Markham contributed to this report.