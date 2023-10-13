Tight race between Trump, Biden ahead in Wisconsin: Poll

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump holds a 2-point lead over President Joe Biden in the swing state of Wisconsin, according to a new poll, alluding to another close election for the 2024 presidential nominees.

The Emerson College poll found Trump leads Biden 42 percent to 40 percent among Wisconsin voters. However, 11 percent said they plan to vote for someone else and 8 percent are undecided or plan to vote for someone else.

According to the poll, about half of both Trump and Biden supporters said there was “nothing” their candidate could say or do over the next few months that would cause them to change their support. Meanwhile, 24% of Trump supporters and 23% of Biden supporters said they could think of something their candidate could do that would make them switch their vote.

The poll revealed support for Trump and Biden is also dependent on age groups.

“Voters under 30 break for Biden over Trump, 48% to 36%,” said Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson’s polling.

Additionally, Wisconsin voters were asked about the 2016 and 2020 election results. Among Trump voters, 61% said Trump won fairly in 2016 while 51% think Biden won fairly in 2020.

Kimball noted these numbers are reflective of Pennsylvania, another swing state, where 61% of Trump voters said he won fairly in 2016 and 52% said the same of Biden in 2020.

“Like in Pennsylvania, this falls along partisan lines in Wisconsin: 35% of Democrats think Trump won fair and square in 2016, while 35% of Democrats think he stole the election, and 68% of Republicans think Biden stole the 2020 election, and 20% think he won fair and square,” Kimball said.

The poll was conducted among 532 Wisconsin voters between Oct. 1-4 and had a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.