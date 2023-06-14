Trump back on campaign trail immediately after indictment

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump snapped right back into campaign mode just hours after his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse, raking in a reported $2 million from campaign donors.

Despite his legal challenges, Trump continues to own more than 50% of the Republican support, according to the latest Real Clear Politics average of polls. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is firmly in second, with the rest of the GOP candidates polling at less than 5%.

“The more they do this, the more people are looking and saying, ‘I’m voting for him in 2024’.” one Trump supporter told NewsNation.

DeSantis, Trump’s foremost Republican challenger, will be in Nevada this weekend. He has recently picked up an endorsement from former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, one the state’s most prominent Republicans.

Former Vice President Mike Pence is also back on the campaign trail, slated to headline the Gridiron Men’s Conference in Huntsville, Alabama, on Friday

“Everything’s on the table. And I think what Republicans are looking for is who can beat Joe Biden in 2024,” Michele Woodhouse, a self-proclaimed Republican voter, said.

New polling identifies top GOP issues as inflation, immigration and preserving democracy, according to data from Suffolk University.

“In terms of issues, I think if you look at the conservative Republicans who tend to turn out in caucuses and primaries, they’re looking for a combination of social conservatism and economic conservatism,” said Professor Aubrey Jewett of the University of Central Florida.