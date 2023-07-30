Trump calls on GOP opponents to drop out of 2024 race

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump called on his GOP opponents to drop out of the 2024 race as he continues to face mounting legal troubles.

In a Pennsylvania rally, Trump referred to his opponents as “Ron De-Sanctimonious and all those other clowns,” calling on them to re-direct their efforts to beating President Joe Biden.

“So many others that are wasting hundreds of millions, that Republicans should be using to get a massive vote gathering operation to take on crooked Joe Biden in November because we cannot lose,” Trump said to the Pennsylvania crowd.

Meanwhile, the Trump PAC has spent more than $40 million on legal costs to defend himself and others this year.

A former Trump employee who was newly implicated in the Mar-a-Lago documents case is set to appear tomorrow in a Miami court.

Carlos De Oliveira has been charged with obstruction conspiracy for allegedly draining the pool at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and flooding a room that housed computer servers with surveillance video logs. He is the third person to appear in court in this case.

Trump’s PAC, Save America, has spent more on legal work for the former president and his staff this year than any other presidential campaign expense.

But this hasn’t put a dent in Trump’s GOP polling which has now climbed to 55%.

This comes as Trump faces fresh attacks from his fellow Republican hopefuls, who claim his bid for the White House is bad party politics.

“As it stands right now, you will be voting in Iowa while multiple criminal cases are pending against former President Trump,” said 2024 hopeful and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

“Donald Trump is running to stay out of prison,” former Texas Rep. Will Hurd said. “If we elect Donald Trump, we are willingly giving Joe Biden four more years in the White House.”

These jabs come just days after three new charges were added against Trump in the classified documents case, and ahead of a possible third indictment against him surrounding his efforts to remain in office.

Trump now faces 40 criminal charges in the superseding Florida indictment.

But Trump maintains he is the one who should be taking on Biden.

“Every dollar spent attacking me by Republicans is a dollar given straight to the Biden campaign, if he makes it,” Trump claimed.