‘Trump Caucus Captain’ hats stir excitement in Iowa

Melissa Davis, a volunteer and caucus captain, wears a special-edition hat at former president Donald Trump’s campaign headquarters in the closing days ahead of the GOP Iowa caucus on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Jill Colvin)

(NewsNation) — In the heart of MAGA territory, Iowa Trump supporters might be surprised to see their famed hat has turned from red to white for a few.

Exclusive white and gold ball caps reading “TRUMP CAUCUS CAPTAIN” are a coveted accessory given to former President Donald Trump‘s campaign precinct captains in Iowa, Politico reported.

Only 2,000 were made, and they’re evident at various Trump campaign events across Iowa. The white hats are adorned with gold embroidery. Trump himself proudly donned one during a recent speech.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to deliver pizza to fire fighters at Waukee Fire Department in Waukee, Iowa, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

This special edition hat is a strategic move by the Trump campaign to energize volunteers and attract first-time caucusgoers. In exchange for the distinctive headgear, Trump caucus captains commit to attending an hour-long training session and mobilizing their “Trump Ten,” a group of ten individuals pledged to support Trump.

The campaign maintains their engagement through conference calls and supplies materials for voter outreach and Trump canvassing. As an added incentive, captains stand a chance to receive an invitation to a Trump event at the Republican National Convention, according to Politico.