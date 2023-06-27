Trump, DeSantis woo voters in New Hampshire

(NewsNation) — As Republican primary candidates hit the campaign trail, former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held dueling campaign events in New Hampshire.

Trump spoke at an event geared toward Republican women, where he’s made great strides in popularity. In January of this year, Trump had 25% support from women in the state. Now, he’s polling at 48% among New Hampshire women.

On the other hand, DeSantis is moving in the opposite direction. He polled at 50% popularity in January but has dropped to 22%, a 28-point decrease in just a few months.

DeSantis took shots at Trump during his campaign event.

“I remember these rallies in 2016. There was exciting. Drain the Swamp. I also remember, lock her up, lock her up. Right? And then two weeks after the election, forget about it. Forget I ever said that,” DeSantis said about Trump. “One thing you’ll get from me, if I tell you I’m going to do something, I’m not just saying that for an election.”

The two former allies are the front-runners in the primary so far, with Trump coming in around 43% and DeSantis second at 21%, according to data from Real Clear Politics.

Of note, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu was polling with about 15% of support a few weeks ago. Now that he’s confirmed he won’t be running, it’s worth keeping an eye on who his supporters will back instead.