Trump, Haley focus attacks on each other ahead of New Hampshire primary

(NewsNation) — There’s less than a week to go until the New Hampshire primary and former President Donald Trump is working to gain momentum after a decisive victory in Iowa. However, polls show the Granite State may prove better for presidential hopeful Nikki Haley than the Hawkeye State.

The candidates will barnstorm across New Hampshire all week until Tuesday’s primary. Campaigning in the state began the moment the Iowa caucuses results came down.

Trump, Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis all have events scheduled for Wednesday, planning to meet with voters and garner last-minute support.

Haley has been gaining momentum in the state’s polls. From December to January, Haley has gained anywhere between 10 to 15 points on average in the polls. Plus, before former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie dropped out of the race, he was polling around 10%. His supporters will likely follow Haley’s campaign over Trump.

The former South Carolina governor has a real chance in New Hampshire to pull off an upset against the former president. Haley and Trump have turned the focus on each other over the last 48 hours, their attacks becoming sharper.

“People behind Nikki Haley are pro-amnesty, they’re pro-China, pro-open borders. These are the people that are backing her. They’re pro-war. We don’t want war. We got out of all the wars. We beat the hell out of ISIS,” Trump said during a campaign speech.

“70% of Americans have said they don’t want to see another Trump-Biden rematch. The majority of Americans think that having two 80-year-olds running for president is not what they want,” Haley said.

While the two have been in the spotlight, particularly because of the polling, the DeSantis campaign said America shouldn’t sleep on them. DeSantis has been back and forth between New Hampshire and South Carolina, trying to gain support.

Haley will host a New Hampshire town hall this Thursday. CNN also announced Wednesday it has canceled its Republican Presidential Primary Debate on Sunday after Haley and Trump said they would not attend.