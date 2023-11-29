Donald Trump calls Nikki Haley a puppet GOP candidate 

NewsNation will host the f ourth Republican primary debate on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. E.T. The debate will be aired and streamed live on all NewsNation platforms. Not sure how to find us on your TV? Use our ChannelFinder app . If you have a question for the candidates, submit it here .

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump and Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s clashes escalated as Trump labels Haley a “puppet GOP candidate” in a fundraising email.

This comes after the Republican super PAC, backed by billionaire Charles Koch and known as AFP Action, announced its full support by emphasizing Haley’s potential to lead the party and defeat President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election.

In response, Haley intensified her criticisms of Trump, calling on him to join the debate stage.

“The Globalist Koch Fake “Network,” Americans for China Prosperity, who constantly admit that they did better in Business under President Trump than EVER BEFORE, have decided to back Nikki “Birdbrain” Haley over Ron DeSanctimonious, a minor hit for Ron. I was never in the running because I’m all about Making America, not the outside World, Great Again!” Trump posted on Truth Social. “These losers have fought me from 2016 to the present. They are bad for our Country, and so is a very weak and ineffective Birdbrain, who still says that “President Trump was a GREAT President, I will never run against him.” She’s down 50 Points, she better start running FAST!”

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy weighed in, stating in an interview, “If his campaign is about renew, rebuilding and restore, he’ll win. If it’s about revenge, he’ll lose.”

