Trump heads to Iowa after Pence’s surprise rebuke

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — While stops in Iowa this weekend continued to raise questions about which GOP members will challenge former President Donald Trump in 2024, it was the former vice president himself who offered the most scathing rebuke yet of his former boss — and his actions on Jan.6, 2021.

“President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. And his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day,” said former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday. “I know history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” he told the private gathering of politicians and journalists in Washington.

While Pence has not officially thrown his hat into the 2024 presidential contest, his remarks surprised many. Not just because Pence was known for his almost undaunting loyalty to Trump, but so far, no declared Republican or those seriously considering a run for president has openly criticized Trump for his role leading up to Jan. 6 until now.

Trump, who announced his run on Nov. 15, 2022, at his Mar-a-Lago club and home, was expected to be in Davenport, Iowa, on Monday to talk education — and possibly respond to the comments made by his former vice president.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has not publicly said he is running in 2024, was in Iowa just days ago to promote his new book — where he also talked about education.

“The purpose of our schools is to educate kids, not indoctrinate kids,” DeSantis told a crowd of hundreds.

Former United Nations ambassador and governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, who announced her candidacy on Feb. 14, is set to speak from her home state Monday evening.