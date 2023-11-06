Trump leads Biden in key battleground states: Poll

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in five of the six most important battleground states with one year to go until the 2024 election, according to a new poll from the New York Times and Siena College.

Trump is currently ahead of Biden in Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, while the current president holds a slim two-point lead in Wisconsin.

“President Biden is in significant trouble,” said The Hill’s Niall Stanage. “It’s a big warning sign for Democrats, who of course are already a little concerned about the president’s standing because his approval rating overall is so low.”

In 2020, Biden won all six of the swing states outlined in the poll that now shows him vulnerable.

Today’s gap is especially wide in Nevada, where Trump holds a 10-point lead. Across the four other states, Trump’s margin is around 5 percentage points.

The poll found voters across all income levels feel that Biden’s policies have hurt them, while they credited Trump’s for helping them.

Biden’s age was also a major concern; 71% of respondents said he was “too old” to be an effective president. Just 39% felt the same way about Trump.

The new survey comes as Biden has lost support in his own party amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Kevin Munoz, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign, dismissed the poll’s findings.

“We’ll win in 2024 by putting our heads down and doing the work, not fretting about a poll,” he said.