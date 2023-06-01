Trump or DeSantis: Folks in Florida’s The Villages must choose

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (NewsNation) — The Florida community of The Villages has played a huge part in deciding presidential elections in the past. It’s home to tens of thousands of retirees and supporters of both former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

So, have the residents of the sprawling central Florida facility located in Sumter, Marion and Lake counties decided who they’re voting for in the next election?

NewsNation’s senior national correspondent Brian Entin visited The Villages to find out.

“They are now in this very, very strange predicament. It’s like having to choose between two loves. That’s literally how these people feel here, because they’re so passionate about both candidates,” Entin explained.

Resident Barbra Hutsel said she’s behind DeSantis, but the woman sitting next to her in a golf cart told NewsNation she’s voting for Trump because she likes DeSantis so much she wants to keep him as her governor.

Meanwhile, resident Mark Bailey had nothing but admiring words for both candidates, but ultimately he’s with DeSantis.

“I think he’s going to do an excellent job without the drama,” he said.