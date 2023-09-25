Trump speaks in South Carolina as campaigning ramps up

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump addressed voters in South Carolina as his campaign ramps up efforts ahead of the 2024 primary.

This was President Trump’s second visit to the key state in just two months, and one of several appearances in crucial states around the country.

South Carolina voters are known for predicting primary futures. In all but one primary since 1980, the Republican winner in South Carolina has gone on to be the party’s nominee. Right now, Trump leads his GOP rivals with about 47% of the vote in recent polls.

Trump’s closest competitor in the Palmetto state is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who targetted Trump in a campaign speech last week.

“He was the right president at the right time. He broke things that needed to be broken. He was strong on foreign policy and getting America’s respect in the world. He was thin-skinned and easily distracted,” Haley said.

Meanwhile, Trump is set to visit Michigan next week to show his support for striking United Auto Workers.

He and President Biden will be making back-to-back visits to the picket lines in an attempt to win over union voters.