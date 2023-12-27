Donald Trump’s state-by-state 14th amendment challenges

(NewsNation) — Legal battles over the application of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment have intensified since January 6, 2021, as analysts question whether the provision could bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential race.

The key points under scrutiny include whether Section 3 applies to ex-presidents if it is self-executing, and whether the events of January 6 constitute an insurrection or rebellion.

In February 2021, the U.S. Senate acquitted Trump of inciting insurrection, despite a bipartisan majority voting for conviction.

Section 3 challenges have targeted various legislators, resulting in the successful removal of New Mexico’s county commissioner involved in the attack. The House Select Committee on the Jan. 6 Attack on the Capitol, in late 2022, referred Trump to the Justice Department, asserting that he incited insurrection. The Special Counsel’s Office subsequently filed criminal charges in Washington, D.C., accusing Trump of orchestrating the January 6 attack.

Voters and advocacy groups have launched Section 3 challenges in state and federal courts nationwide, seeking to prevent Trump from appearing on primary ballots.

The following provides a state-by-state overview of Trump’s 14th Amendment challenges based on Lawfare’s tracker:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.