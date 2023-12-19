Tucker Carlson: Haley as Trump VP would be reason ‘to oppose ticket’

Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Conservative pundit Tucker Carlson said he would oppose former President Trump in the 2024 election if he were to choose Nikki Haley, Trump’s former Ambassador to the United Nations, as a vice presidential running mate.

“I would not only not vote for that ticket, I would advocate against it as strongly as I could,” Carlson said this week during an interview with conservative media personality Tim Pool.

“That’s just poison,” Carlson added, blasting Haley as “not left, but … neoliberal in the darkest, most … nihilistic way” and saying she “has no real popular support.”

Carlson called Haley a “creature of the oligarchs,” and said her joining Trump’s campaign “would be reason to oppose the ticket.”

The former Fox host’s comments were first highlighted by Mediate.

Trump is polling well ahead of Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others in the 2024 GOP primary.

Since being ousted by Fox News this spring, Carlson has used semi-regular appearances across conservative media and a new video show on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to keep his name in the headlines.

One of Carlson’s first pieces of content produced for the new show was an exclusive interview with Trump that published as the first Republican primary debate was airing on Fox.

Carlson recently brushed aside suggestions that he could be a potential vice presidential pick for Trump and earlier this month launched a subscriber-based website and online platform to house interviews, political commentaries and other materiel.