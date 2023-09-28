Vittert: Newsom’s review made more news than the debate itself

  • Newsom attended the debate as a Biden campaign surrogate
  • Newsom called the GOP debate the XFL and junior varsity
  • Vittert: Newsom has been acting very presidential lately

Updated:
2024 Election

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation