Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
FEMA emergency alert test planned for early October
Top Stories
What to do if you’re caught driving in hail
Top Stories
Hurricane Ian: One year later, resident still waits for relief
Video Icon
Video
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US
Southern East Coast hit by flooding as Ophelia weakens to tropical depression and moves north
Tropical Storm Ophelia producing winds just below hurricane force
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Podcasts
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Vittert: Newsom’s review made more news than the debate itself
Newsom attended the debate as a Biden campaign surrogate
Newsom called the GOP debate the XFL and junior varsity
Vittert: Newsom has been acting very presidential lately
Tom Palmer
Updated:
Sep 28, 2023 / 08:38 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
‘World’s most relaxing song’ can reduce anxiety: Researchers
New NYC housing vouchers encourage homeless to leave city
Video Icon
Video
Lauren Spierer: A night out ended with a 12-year mystery
Livestream Icon
Live
Chandler Jones accuses coach of killing Aaron Hernandez in latest troubling post
Abandoned 2-month-old found by Rio Grande Border Patrol
Video Icon
Video
Rep. McClain: Impeachment evidence against Biden ‘damning’
Video Icon
Video