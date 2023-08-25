Vivek Ramaswamy gains momentum after debate performance 

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continue to lead the pack among GOP presidential candidates, but Vivek Ramaswamy is gaining popularity, particularly after this week’s debate in Milwaukee.

The RealClearPolitics national average shows former President Donald Trump with about 56% of GOP voters’ support, while DeSantis and Ramaswamy have garnered about 14% and 7%, respectively.

A new Rasmussen poll, however, asked voters who they would pick if Trump were unable to run for the presidency. Under those circumstances, support for Ramaswamy jumped to 24%, neck and neck with DeSantis at 24%.

Most polling data so far was tabulated before Wednesday’s debate, after which Ramaswamy was the most Googled candidate that night. He also was the candidate his opponents seemed to target the most, which some say is evidence of momentum.

“What was interesting to me was to watch everyone focus their fire not on DeSantis but on Vivek,” said Hogan Gidley, former Trump deputy press secretary. “That tells me their internal polling in all these campaigns, kind of proves what we’re seeing from the outside, which is, the bump for Vivek is real.”

Candidates fired off soundbites at the debate, but they didn’t dive into issues like Ramaswamy did during NewsNation’s town hall, airing again this weekend.

You can re-watch Vivek Ramaswamy’s Town Hall with NewsNation this Sunday night. Find out how to watch here.