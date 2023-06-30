Ramaswamy has eye on restoring ‘missing national character’

(NewsNation) — A new poll shows national pride is near an all-time low. According to Gallup, only about four in 10 adults say they’re “extremely proud” to be an American.

To boost patriotism, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says he wants to revive a “missing national character” in the country.

“That’s what Reagan, when he left office … said was his most proud accomplishment. When I’m leaving office in January 2033, that’s what I want to be saying as well,” Ramaswamy said Friday on “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

At 37, he said he has a unique opportunity to reach young people and make them feel like they have a stake in the success of the country.

“Young people don’t value a country that they just inherit,” he said. “That’s why I’ve said every high school senior, I believe, should have to pass the same civics test that an immigrant in this country has to pass in order to become a voting citizen of the country if that 18-year-old wants all the privileges of citizenship as well.”

Ramaswamy has launched a long-shot bid for the Republican nomination in a crowded field that includes the presumed front-runner former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Ramaswamy is polling just above 2% support, according to a RealClearPolitics average.

