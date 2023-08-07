Vivek Ramaswamy suggest civics test for young voters

Vivek Ramaswamy speaks at the opening of the Turning Point Action conference on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Former President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak at the event held in the Palm Beach County Convention Center. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has become one of the early surprises of the 2024 race with a stronger-than-expected showing as he continues his campaign into Michigan, a key midwestern swing state.

Former President Donald Trump sent shockwaves across the political universe when he carried Michigan in the 2016 general election, and support for Trump remains very strong in the state.

New polling from Emerson College gives Trump over 60% support in Michigan, with a big gap between him and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has just 13%, while former Vice President Mike Pence sit at 7% and Ramaswamy comes in fourth with 4%.

Vivek Ramaswamy will join NewsNation for a town hall at 9 p.m. ET on Aug. 14. Find out how to tune in to NewsNation on your local channel lineup.

One of the ways Ramaswamy told us he’s trying to close the gap is by bridging the divide between the right and left, putting a focus on national pride.

“The real dividing line in this country is whether we are pro-American,” he said. “Do we stand for the ideals this nation was founded on? Or are we fundamentally anti-American? That exists in this country, people who wish to apologize for the existence of a nation founded on those ideals.”

One of his ideas that’s raised some eyebrows is to make citizens between 18 and 24 pass a civics test in order to vote, similar to the one those seeking to become U.S. citizens must take.

Alternative options Ramaswamy suggested include service to the country in the U.S. military or as a first responder, otherwise, people would have to wait until 25 to vote.

Young voters played a critical role in electing President Joe Biden in 2020 and are credited with helping hold off a predicted red wave in the 2022 midterm election.