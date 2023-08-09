Vivek Ramaswamy’s NewsNation town hall: How to watch

DES MOINES, IOWA – JULY 14: Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to guests at the Family Leadership Summit on July 14, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is set to discuss the economy, crime, health care and immigration during a town hall with NewsNation on Monday.

This will be Ramaswamy’s first presidential town hall with a national television news network. Set to be moderated by NewsNation’s chief Washington anchor Leland Vittert, the event will be presented in front of a live audience, with additional questions from viewers in New Hampshire and Iowa.

Those interested in submitting a question can do so here.

The event will be shown live on NewsNation at 9 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. CT Monday.

Viewers can find NewsNation on their TV by entering their ZIP code in the NewsNation Channel Finder app.

In the early months of the campaign, Ramaswamy’s numbers have soared in the polls, after he initially registered at around 0%. Some recent surveys have shown him in third place for the presidential nomination behind frontrunner former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A Morning Consult poll updated Tuesday has Ramaswamy at 8%. While that’s nowhere near Trump’s 59%, and half of DeSantis’ 16%, it’s still well above other candidates such as former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, each at 3%, per Morning Consult.