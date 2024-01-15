Voters split on democracy vs. economy as bigger issue: Poll

FILE – Voters pass a sign outside a polling site in Warwick, R.I., on Nov. 7, 2022. With the Republican primaries around the corner, a new poll finds that party members aren’t sure votes in the presidential nominating contest will be counted accurately. Only about one-third of Republicans say they’re confident that tallies in the primary will be accurate. That’s according to a new AP-NORC poll. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

(NewsNation) — Is having a strong economy or a functioning democracy a bigger concern? Voters are split on the question, according to the results of a new poll.

Ahead of the Iowa caucuses, a CBS News/YouGov poll found that when asked to compare the two issues, half of likely voters said a functioning democracy was a bigger concern, and the other half said it was having a strong economy.

Among party affiliations, 64% of Democrats think the U.S. having a functioning democracy is a bigger concern. Meanwhile, 65% of Republicans answered the U.S. having a strong economy is a bigger concern. Independents appear to be divided on the question, with 52% selecting democracy and 48% answering economy.

The poll also showed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley with the biggest lead among the Republican presidential candidates over President Joe Biden in a hypothetical matchup.

The survey was conducted with a sample of 2,870 U.S. adults interviewed between Jan. 10-12. The margin of error is 2.5 points.