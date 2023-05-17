War of words: Trump claims DeSantis’ ‘magic is gone’

(NewsNation) — The war of words between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be intensifying as DeSantis is expected to announce his 2024 run soon.

Trump took aim at his expected rival, saying on Truth Social that DeSantis’ “magic is gone” after two of the candidates DeSantis endorsed lost their primary races.

DeSantis’ team says his pick in the Kentucky GOP gubernatorial primary, Kelly Craft, was a longtime friend that he would have supported no matter what. As far as the Democrat that won in DeSantis’ former hometown of Jacksonville, he says that since Republican Daniel Davis was not at the top of the ballot, he wasn’t in this election.

Wednesday, the former president shut down support for DeSantis and said the entirety of the Florida federal congressional delegation has endorsed Trump. DeSantis is keeping his grip on the state level so far.

99 Republican state lawmakers in Florida are backing DeSantis, including the Senate majority leader and the House speaker. There are 113 total in the state legislature, with one of them backing Trump so far.

The endorsements are just a series of signs DeSantis’ presidential campaign is ramping up.

Monday, the DeSantis political operation moved office spaces, just as the governor’s press secretary resigned to join them.

Friday, DeSantis will traveling to New Hampshire, traditionally the first in the nation primary state, where he just secured dozens of endorsements.

Next week, NewsNation has learned DeSantis will be meeting with top donors in Miami just days before the expected announcement.