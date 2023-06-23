How to watch Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s town hall on NewsNation

FILE – Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at the New York State Capitol, May 14, 2019, in Albany, N.Y. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and scion of one of the country’s most famous political families, is running for president. Kennedy, a Democrat, filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday, April 6, 2023, with the Federal Election Commission. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

(NewsNation) — NewsNation will host a live town hall with Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday, June 28.

Anchor Elizabeth Vargas will moderate the town hall, which will broadcast live on NewsNation from 9 -10:30 p.m. ET. NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo will present a special edition of “CUOMO” afterward.

The town hall will air again at 11 p.m. ET and will be available online at NewsNationNow.com later that evening.

Viewers can find NewsNation on their TV by entering their ZIP code in the NewsNation Channel Finder app.

Wednesday will mark Kennedy’s first town hall with a national news network.

He will take questions in front of a live audience comprised of voters in partnership with the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. Voters in the key states of South Carolina and New Hampshire can also question the candidate.

As of Friday, Kennedy had been polling around 15% — well behind sitting United States President Joe Biden, but still substantial.