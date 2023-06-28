Where does Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stand on key issues?

(NewsNation) — Robert F. Kennedy’s stances on key issues like vaccines and the Russian-Ukraine war have made headlines as he launches his campaign to challenge President Joe Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary race.

His stance on those issues will be front and center on NewsNation, which is hosting a live town hall with the Democratic Presidential candidate at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday.

Kennedy’s bid for the Democratic presidential nomination has garnered support from as many as 20% of Democrats, but Republicans viewed him more favorably at 40% viewed him favorably, according to recent reports.

Polling this month from Quinnipiac University found that among Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters, 70% support Biden, 17% support Kennedy, and 8% support Marianne Williamson.

Vaccines

Kennedy pushes back against critics that say he has anti-vaccine views. During a June 23 town hall hosted by WMUR-TV, Kennedy said if he were president, he would mandate pre-licensing safety trials for vaccines and “allow parents to make of their minds about whether they want to use vaccines for their children.”

“What I’ve said is I’m pro-science and pro-safety and we ought to subject vaccines…to at least the kind of rigorous placebo-controlled trials that are mandated for every other medicine,” Kennedy told WMUR.

Vaccines are tested extensively by manufacturers before the FDA issues a license.

A vaccine being developed for distribution in the United States goes through two separate research phases before an initial three phases of clinical trials, according to the Food And Drug Administration. Those trials test the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. By the time it reaches the third phase of initial clinical trials, the vaccine is generally given to thousands of people, and researchers compare those who received the vaccine against those who received a placebo.

In some cases, the FDA requires additional post-market studies or clinical trials for continued research.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says immunization is the best protection against certain illnesses. Annually, tens of thousands of people get sick from diseased that could be prevented by vaccines.

Foreign Policy

Kennedy has made peace a priority when it comes to foreign policy, promising to “end the proxy wars, bombing campaigns, covert operations, coups, paramilitaries, and everything else that has become so normal most people don’t know what’s happening.”

He’s specifically vowed to end the war in Ukraine. His plan to stop the fighting includes offering to withdraw U.S. troops and missiles from Russia’s borders and convince Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

“UN peacekeepers will guarantee peace to the Russian-speaking eastern regions,” Kennedy said on his campaign website. “We will put an end to this war.”

Border

Kennedy visited the nation’s southern border earlier this month, calling it a “dystopian nightmare.”

The presidential candidate described seeing hundreds of people cross the border – a seemingly “hopeless” situation he said was “created by the federal government, that local people are being forced to hold the bag on.”

“It’s extraordinary,” Kennedy told NewsNation. “It’s kind of the best part of America and the worst part at the same time.”

During WMUR’s town hall, Kennedy said he’s “not a big fan of Trump” or his border wall. After speaking with officers patrolling the border, however, he said physical barriers are necessary in some areas with high-density populations and advocated doing more to keep migrants and U.S. citizens safe from cartels.

Economy

Kennedy has said he will enact policies that favor “small and medium businesses” and break up “too-big-to-fail” banks and monopolies.

“When crisis strikes, bail out the homeowners, debtors, and small business owners instead,” Kennedy said on his campaign site.

He also believes healthcare is a key economic issue, and has vowed to make existing services available to all, including “alternative and holistic therapies that have been marginalized in a pharma-dominated system.”

Transgender Athletes

The question of trans athletes in gender-restricted sports has received more attention amid a wave of proposed legislation this year.

Kennedy is opposed to transgender athletes competing in sports outside of the sex they were assigned at birth. During a podcast that has since been removed from YouTube for sharing misinformation, Kennedy leaned into the baseless theory that chemical exposure to herbicides causes “sexual dysphoria,” Politifact reported.

In a recent interview with NewsNation’s partner The Hill, however, Kennedy said he’s opposed to “mean-spirited” legislation and supports peoples’ “gender choices.”

Gun Control

Kennedy said during WMUR-TV’s town hall that he believes in gun control but won’t “take people’s guns away.”

“I’m not going to take people’s guns away and I believe in gun control myself.”

He recently came under fire for baseless comments he made during a Twitter Spaces event when he seemingly linked mass shootings to pharmaceutical drugs.