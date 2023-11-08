Will results in Ohio, Virginia shift 2024 strategies for both parties?

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Democrats’ successful Election Night on Tuesday may spell strategy shakeups for both parties going into the 2024 election.

Abortion proved to be a top issue for voters Tuesday, especially in Ohio, more than a year after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The potency of abortion rights in the U.S. was on full display Tuesday night. Abortion access advocates saw a major victory in Ohio, where a majority of voters voted “yes” on Issue 1, a ballot measure that enshrines abortion rights into the state’s constitution. Ohio was one of several states that rolled back abortion access following the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The state made headlines after a 10-year-old girl was denied an abortion in Ohio and had to travel outside of the state to undergo the procedure.

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif., told NewsNation views on abortion seem to be shifting.

“Even in red states, we’ve seen a combination of what I believe are not only Republican women and men, but independent voters who say, ‘You know, this is not an area where the government ought to be involved,’” Costa said.

In Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s brand was also dealt a blow.

Tuesday’s results were a sharp reversal from Youngkin’s own election to the governor’s mansion in 2021, which saw Republicans win control of the House of Delegates. Two years later, however, the Democrats are in control of both legislative chambers.

But the governor still enjoys high approval ratings in Virginia. A Roanoke College poll released in September showed Youngkin’s approval rating among Virginians at 51%.