Williamson: Houthis will deescalate if Israel ends Gaza bombing

(NewsNation) — Some Democratic lawmakers have criticized President Joe Biden after a series of strikes on Yemen aimed at the Houthi militia that has targeted international shipping in the Red Sea.

Where do Democrats challenging Biden for the presidency stand on the issue? Candidates Dean Phillips, Marianne Williamson and Cenk Uygur joined NewsNation host Dan Abrams for a Democratic forum to discuss their stances.

Uygur, a progressive media host, worries the strikes may signal the widening of the Israel-Hamas war.

“I’m not going to tolerate any broadening of this war. We shouldn’t send taxpayer dollars to do it,” Uygur said.

Williamson, an author and spiritual adviser, said the Houthis are attacking the ships in retaliation for Israel fighting in Gaza.

“They’re responding to the fact that Israel is bombing Gaza. That’s why they’re doing it. That’s their stated intent. We should not be supporting the bombing of Gaza at this point,” Williamson told Abrams.

“The way to get that to stop is to stop bombings,” she added.

Phillips disagrees with Uygur and Williamson. He thinks Biden made the right call.

“They are attacking maritime ships in the Red Sea. We, the United States, gave them time and time and time again, warning that we would act if they continue doing this. And I support the Biden administration. It became time we respond,” the Minnesota congressman said. “Houthis are an Iranian proxy designed to cause the very mayhem in the Middle East that is occurring right now.”

Yemen’s Houthis have vowed fierce retaliation for the U.S.-led strikes they say killed at least five people and wounded six. The White House said the U.S. expects the Houthis to try to strike back after the coalition took aim at more than 60 targets in 16 different locations.

NewsNation’s Joe Khalil and The Associated Press contributed to this report.