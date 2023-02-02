Assessing the 2024 GOP presidential candidate field

(NewsNation) — The Republican presidential primary is starting to take shape as potential rivals of former President Donald Trump are making moves.

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan took to Twitter on Thursday to say he doesn’t believe Trump will win the nomination. He told Fox News on Wednesday that he is giving “serious consideration” his own run for the White House, adding to a growing list of potential names to run against the former president.

Bob Cusack, editor-in-chief of The Hill, joined “NewsNation: Rush Hour” to assess the 2024 GOP presidential candidate field.

