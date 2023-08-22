Abbott declines to endorse GOP presidential candidate

(NewsNation) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has refrained from indicating which Republican presidential candidate he’ll endorse when it comes to addressing issues related to illegal immigration and smuggling.

Abbott consistently praised former President Donald Trump’s border policies, including his support for the “Remain in Mexico” policy and border wall construction, crediting them with curbing the flow of illegal immigration.

However, Abbott has not yet endorsed Trump’s third White House bid. It comes just a few days before the initial debate, which won’t include Trump.

Additionally, he has commended Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending Florida state troopers to assist Texas state troopers in managing the massive surge in illegal border crossings at the border.

“We just want a Republican president … or the soul of America will be crushed,” Abbott responded when asked which he’d prefer as the Republican candidate for president.

Yet, Abbott is also battling legal action regarding Texas’ move against illegal immigration. A federal judge will hear arguments Tuesday regarding floating buoys that Abbott deployed along a stretch of the Rio Grande River.

The U.S. Department of Justice raised concerns about the safety risk and potential harm to relations with Mexico. Recently, the buoy system was moved closer to the U.S. territory following a review that revealed it’s floating in water under Mexican government control.

Abbott insists the marine buoys placed in the Rio Grande will remain where they are, as Texas has been forced to safeguard its own borders due to what he perceives as the Biden administration’s failure to do so.

During a press conference on Monday, Abbott and four other GOP governors, who visited Eagle Pass and have dispatched National Guardsmen from their states to Texas, reaffirmed their commitment to deploying the marine buoys.

Abbott emphasized that this action is essential to discourage migrants from unlawfully crossing into Texas.

Regarding the controversy and the lawsuit surrounding the buoys in Eagle Pass, it’s important to note that this marine barrier covers less than one percent of the Texas-Mexico border. In many cases, migrants in Mexico pass by the buoys and then swim across the Rio Grande in their attempt to enter illegally.

“Let me be clear … and that is to secure the border,” Abbott said.

“The fact that the states are protecting …. the American people,” said Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

The governors emphasized their efforts to combat the rising influx of fentanyl being smuggled into the U.S.

Governors Kevin Stitt of Okalhoma and Kim Reynolds of Iowa highlighted the quality of fentanyl discovered in their respective states has surged by 500% over the past two years.