Advocates push back against proposed abortion pill restriction

(NewsNation) — More than 100 advocacy groups signed a letter Thursday urging lawmakers to oppose restrictions surrounding mifepristone – one of two medications used in medical abortions.

The groups, led by Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Physicians for Reproductive Health, sounded alarms over language in the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Related Agencies Appropriations bill that would prohibit the use of mifepristone.

In their letter, advocates claim the bill attempts to reinforce medically unnecessary restrictions.

In January, the FDA lifted the in-person dispensing requirement on mifepristone, allowing pharmacists to dispense in certified pharmacies, including mail-order pharmacies, to patients with a prescription, the letter said.

“Banning or restricting access to mifepristone across the country would most severely impact people living in medically underserved communities, especially people of color and people with low incomes, who already face barriers to care due to systemic inequities in our country’s health care system,” advocates wrote.

In response, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.) has introduced an amendment that would strike that provision from the bill.