Results: How Ohioans voted on the issue of protecting abortion access

(NewsNation) — Voters head to the polls in Ohio Tuesday to decide whether to enshrine abortion protections into the state constitution. If passed, Ohio would become the fourth state to do so in the country.

State Issue 1 would grant pregnant people the constitutional right to “make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions” about abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, continuing pregnancy and miscarriage care.

For Ohioans, it is the second time this year abortion will be a motivating factor at the polls. Voters in August rejected a constitutional amendment — introduced as a measure to make the abortion issue harder to pass in November — that would have raised the threshold for such measures to pass from a simple majority to 60% support.

Last year, abortion rights advocates saw success in red states including Kansas, Kentucky and Montana. Those wins, however, were achieved by rejecting anti-abortion measures, not approving protections.

Polls close in Ohio at 7:30 p.m. ET. As results are reported, the map below will be updated.