Abrams: What evidence is there to open Biden impeachment inquiry? House committee votes to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry The next step will be a vote on the House floor Abrams: Process should be based on solid evidence of wrongdoing Dan Abrams Updated: Dec 12, 2023 / 10:29 PM CST Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here. Subscribe Now Decision Desk '24 Election Newsletter Submit Trending on NewsNation IDF moves to dismantle Hamas’ underground tunnel system Video Icon Video Teen left paralyzed by drunk driver dies at 19 Video Icon Video ‘So fast’: Bear nearly takes out skier in South Lake Tahoe Video Icon Video Rep. Jim Jordan: GOP has ‘compelling’ case against Joe Biden Video Icon Video Social Security recipients will get two checks this December: Why? Casey Anthony’s former bodyguard: ‘She was lying her whole life’ Video Icon Video Close Thank you for signing up! Subscribe to more newsletters here. Subscribe Now Decision Desk '24 Election Newsletter Submit