Abrams: What evidence is there to open Biden impeachment inquiry?

  • House committee votes to formalize Biden impeachment inquiry
  • The next step will be a vote on the House floor
  • Abrams: Process should be based on solid evidence of wrongdoing

Updated:
Politics

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trending on NewsNation