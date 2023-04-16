Ad battle underway as 2024 GOP field takes shape

A poll from Winthrop University found Trump leading a potential Republican field with 41% of registered Republicans supporting him, followed by DeSantis with 20%. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha/Marta Lavandier)

(NewsNation) — The super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his likely run for president released its first attack ad targeting former President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump is being attacked by a Democrat prosecutor in New York,” the narrator in the ad released Sunday said. “So why is he spending millions attacking the Republican governor of Florida? Trump’s stealing pages from the Biden-Pelosi playbook.”

“Trump should fight Democrats. Not lie about Governor DeSantis,” the ad from “Never Back Down” concludes. “What happened to Donald Trump?”

Trump, for his part, has been relentlessly attacking DeSantis for weeks. This week, a super PAC aligned with Trump dropped a new DeSantis attack that portrayed the Republican governor eating pudding with his hands.

“Ron DeSantis loves sticking his fingers where they don’t belong,” the ad says.

The ad battle comes as the Republican primary field is taking shape. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he will not be a candidate for the presidency.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) launched a presidential exploratory committee as he considers his own former presidential run.

“This is a fight we must win,” Sen. Scott said in a Twitter video announcing the presidential exploratory committee.

Other possible candidates like former Vice President Mike Pence are still working to gain traction with Republican voters. Other declared candidates like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson are becoming more explicit in calling on voters to elect someone other than Trump.

“Republicans can’t win with Trump in 2024,” Hutchinson said.

Still, the former president leads in nearly all polls and has gone on a fundraising blitz ever since he was indicted. He has raised at least $34 million this year, including more than $15 million since the indictment.

Money aside, one issue that loomed over Republicans in 2022 and could once again impact the race in 2024 is abortion.

DeSantis just signed a six-week abortion ban into law. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) says anyone running for president should articulate their abortion position and defend it.