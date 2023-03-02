Adams’s remarks on church and state met with mixed reactions

(NewsNation) — Mayor Eric Adams seemingly dismissed the separation of church and state during an interfaith breakfast Tuesday, saying that his actions are guided by his religious faith.

“Don’t tell me about no separation of church and state,” he said. “State is the body. Church is the heart. You take the heart out of the body, the body dies.”

His remarks have been met with criticism and support. Some believe they create division, while others are welcoming debate on the role of religion in government.