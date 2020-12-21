AG Barr says ‘no reason’ for special counsel on election, Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Outgoing Attorney General William Barr said he saw “no reason” to appoint a special counsel on potential election fraud or the tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden.

Barr said Monday in his final press conference that the investigation into Hunter Biden’s financial dealings was “being handled responsibly and professionally.”

“I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave,” Barr said.

In a previous interview, Barr also told The Associated Press that he had seen no evidence of widespread voting fraud, despite President Donald Trump’s claims to the contrary. Trump has continued to push unfounded claims even after the Electoral College formalized Biden’s victory.

Trump has been weighing whether to push the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel, which would make it harder for Biden to shut down either investigation. But it’s not clear how he would do it without buy-in from Justice officials.

Barr also announced charges in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland, an attack that killed 259 people in the air and 11 on the ground. The charges were announced on the 32nd anniversary of the bombing and in the final news conference of Attorney General William Barr’s tenure.

“To the families of those who died in the sky over Lockerbie all those years ago, I know that the small step we take today cannot compensate for the sorrow you feel to this day but I hope that you will find some measure of solace in knowing that we in the U.S. government and on behalf of the American people and our partnership with our counterparts in Scotland have never relented and will never relent in the pursuit of justice for you and for your loved ones,” said Barr.

Mike Sherwin, the Acting District Attorney for Washington, D.C. also joined Barr at the press conference to discuss the charges.

“The United States believes we have an extremely compelling case and can clearly prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” said Sherwin.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.