Attorney General Garland to face grilling before Congress

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to appear on Capitol Hill Wednesday, for the first time in the new 118th Congress, to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee as it continues its investigations into the current and former presidents.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has released little information regarding the hearing, which is titled “Oversight of the Department of Justice” and is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The presentation, however, will likely include questions about the probes zeroing in on President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump and whether either is getting different treatment for political reasons.

Garland’s scheduled appearance before the committee comes at a significant moment for the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is overseeing a number of probes into top political figures.

The FBI has conducted searches at locations belonging to both men and former Vice President Mike Pence. The agency is looking into all three men following the discovery of classified documents at their homes and/or offices.

In a rare interview, FBI Director Christopher Wray defended the independence of the bureau.

“I hear these claims of politicization, but I can tell you that the FBI is, and is going to stay, independent. And that means following the facts wherever they lead, no matter who likes it,” Wray said.

Probes into Biden and Trump are under the purview of two separate special counsels.

The two cases, in addition to the Pence matter, bear some key differences, despite all revolving around the alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The oversight hearing comes as the Gang of Eight leaders, the top four leaders in Congress and the chairmen and vice chairmen of the Senate and House Intelligence committees, met with the Justice Department about the exposure of classified documents Tuesday.

“While today’s meeting helped shed some light on these issues, it left much to be desired and we will continue to press for full answers to our questions in accordance with our constitutional oversight obligations,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said in a joint statement, after the hearing.

Members of the Senate Intelligence Committee have been frustrated with the White House for not briefing them sooner about the classified documents, which they still don’t know much about.

The Biden administration maintains it needs to remain tight-lipped as it’s under the purview of a DOJ investigation.

The Hill contributed to this report.