AG Garland to testify on alleged weaponization of government

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Republicans are expected to turn up the volume on accusations of a politicized and weaponized federal government as Attorney General Merrick Garland prepares to testify before lawmakers Wednesday.

NewsNation obtained an excerpt from Garland’s testimony, which says the job of federal investigators is to follow the facts and apply the same laws to everyone regardless of anything, including political party.

“Singling out individual career public servants who are just doing their jobs is dangerous,” Garland said. “Particularly at a time of increased threats to the safety of public servants and their families.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, will lead Wednesday’s hearing, and for months, he has heavily criticized the Department of Justice and Attorney General Merrick Garland, claiming they allegedly targeted former President Donald Trump as well as conservatives across the country.

Jordan and other lawmakers are expected to zero in on the big special counsel investigations — one involving Hunter Biden and his overseas business dealings. Two other investigations involve Trump’s handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 elections.

This hearing comes as President Joe Biden faces an impeachment inquiry.

NewsNation learned Tuesday that the first hearing for that will be held on Thursday next week.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer will lead that hearing, telling NewsNation the committee plans to acquire more emails and personal records belonging to the Bidens.

He also said legal and financial experts will testify about possible violations the Biden family may have committed.

“I believe the majority of questions from our side will pertain to specific crimes we believe have been committed, as well as what the impeachment inquiry allows us to do moving forward,” Comer said.

The president’s team and Democrats continue to fire back, saying Republicans have yet to show any evidence tying Biden to a crime.

“Extreme House Republicans want to distract people from their chaotic inability to govern and its impacts on the country,” White House spokesperson Ian Sams posted to social media.

The hearing with Garland kicks off at 10 a.m. Eastern time.