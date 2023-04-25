Biden announcement: In Washington, octogenarians run the show

(NewsNation) — Now that President Joe Biden has officially announced his reelection bid, his age is on the mind of many voters as the octogenarian turns 81 this November.

While Biden may be a bit of an outlier in Washington, he’s not even among the oldest politicians there and he’s certainly not alone in being in his 80s.

The average age of a representative in the 118th Congress was 57.9, while Senators averaged 64 years of age. While that may be a bit younger than 80, Biden isn’t a lone 80-year-old in politics — he’s joined by Reps. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla.; Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn.; Anna Eshoo, D-Calif.; and Kay Granger, R-Texas.

And compared to others on Capitol Hill, the 80-year-olds are practically spring chickens.

Honor for the oldest officials goes to Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, both 89 and still serving, though some have recently called for Feinstein to step down, as she has been absent due to health concerns, making it difficult for Senate Democrats to push their agenda forward.

Currently, there are 19 elected leaders ages 80 and older, a list that’s currently weighted toward Democrats, with 13 making the list, plus Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., who caucuses with Democrats. Still, leadership and former leadership from both parties make the list, with Feinstein and Grassley joined by 83-year-old Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former speaker of the House, and 81-year-old Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the Senate minority leader.

Former President Donald Trump has called out Biden’s age before, but at 76, he isn’t that far behind. When a candidate is too old for office has been a debate in politics. Former South Carolina Nikki Haley has called for mental competency tests for those over 75, and Feinstein’s health struggles have spotlighted the challenges that arise when health concerns make it impossible for elected officials to carry out all the responsibilities of the job.

While the political establishment has pushed back on the idea of age limits or term limits, voters overwhelmingly support age limits for political leaders, a view that cuts across party lines.

In addition to the mental and physical health concerns that come with aging, some younger voters also fear aging politicians are out of step with the desires of America, especially as the baby boomer generation is increasingly outnumbered by Generation X, millennials and Generation Z.

While boomers still make up the largest share of voters even as the population has shifted, it’s only a matter of time before younger voters outnumber them at the polls. What effect that will have remains to be seen, though the 2022 midterm elections may be a bellwether, as Gen Z is credited with turning out in unexpected numbers to upend political predictions calling for a midterms red wave.