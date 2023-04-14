(NewsNation) — Just a few years ago, AI, or artificial intelligence, was still emerging, and unfamiliar to a lot of people.

Now, though, it’s becoming a part of the mainstream — and the various ways computers and machines are mimicking human intelligence and emotion are mindblowing.

ChatGPT, a chatbot created with AI, now has more than 100 million users, making it the fastest-growing app ever after its launch last November.

Now, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) is trying to get a handle on the rapid rise of AI by proposing rules for its regulation. He says it’s about protecting national security and addressing educational concerns.

“I’ve worked with some of the leading AI practitioners and thought leaders to create a framework that outlines a new regulatory regime that would prevent potentially catastrophic damage to our country while simultaneously making sure the U.S. advances and leads in this transformative technology,” Schumer said in a statement, per NewsNation partner The Hill.

One of his proposals would require companies to allow independent experts to review and test AI technologies before they’re publicly released, and make the results available to users so they can have full disclosure.

“Time is of the essence to get ahead of this powerful new technology to prevent potentially wide-ranging damage to society and national security, and instead put it to positive use by advancing strong, bipartisan legislation,” Schumer said.

Last October, the White House released an AI bill of rights that included some voluntary measures to protect users’ rights and safety.

Until legislation is passed, though, companies are left to set their own guidelines and guardrails for users.

“Tech companies have a responsibility in my view to make sure their products are safe before making them public,” President Joe Biden said last week. “Social media has already shown us the harm that powerful technologies can do without the right safeguards in place.”

As majority leader, Schumer controls the legislative calendar, so he can bring his proposal forward to the Senate at any time — but he will still need at least 60 votes for his proposal to pass.

