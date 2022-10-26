Alito: Roe reversal leak made justices targets for violence

Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(NewsNation) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito spoke out about threats against justices after the leak of a draft of the Dobbs decision.

Speaking at the Heritage Foundation, Alito was uncharacteristically blunt when he said the leak put a target on the backs of justices.

“The leak also made those of us who were thought to be in the majority, in support of overruling Roe and Casey, targets for assassination because it gave people a rational reason to think they could prevent that from happening by killing one of us,” Alito said.

Alito was the author of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization opinion, which reversed Roe v. Wade. The leak is still under investigation.

It’s unusual for justices to speak out about cases publicly, but Alito isn’t the only one who has spoken on Dobbs, which has caused some to question the legitimacy of the Supreme Court. Chief Justice John Roberts and liberal Justice Elena Kagan have both commented publicly on the question of legitimacy.

Alito’s comments are not unfounded. Security was increased at the Court prior to the release of the official Dobbs decision, amid concerns for the justices’ safety.

In June, an armed man was arrested outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He told police he intended to kill the justice.